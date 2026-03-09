MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Adia Med Unveils a Fresh Facelift: New Website by ZenChange Marketing Spotlights Cutting-Edge Regenerative Medicine Studies

Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Adia Nutrition's (OTCQB: ADIA) subsidiary, Adia Med, has launched a complete digital refresh of its online presence. Through a strategic partnership with ZenChange Marketing, Adia Med has relaunched its website with a modern, streamlined design focused on transparency, accessibility, and clear information about its investigational studies. The update makes it easier for families, researchers, and healthcare professionals to explore the organization's dedication to scientific integrity and participant safety.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The redesigned website, now managed and optimized by ZenChange Marketing, serves as the primary hub for Adia Med's current and upcoming clinical research efforts. Visitors will find intuitive navigation, detailed study summaries, eligibility criteria, enrollment information, educational content on stem cell therapies, and timely updates. ZenChange Marketing has also taken over management of all Adia Nutrition and Adia Med social media channels to deliver consistent, engaging, and informative content across platforms.

A central feature of the refreshed site is the dedicated section for Adia Med's Autism Stem Cell Clinical Study (NCT07304440), where recruitment is currently active. This investigational 24-month study examines the potential of AdiaVita, umbilical cord blood-derived stem cells and exosomes, combined with glutathione therapy in children ages 3-12 with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The protocol includes three monthly AdiaVita stem cell IV infusions, with a one-time participation cost of $12,000 covering all three IVs and study-related procedures.

Adia Med has significantly reduced the price of the study to make it as affordable as possible while still covering essential overhead costs. The organization has selected this patient-pay model without grants or government funding to retain full control over the research timeline, enabling faster completion, quicker publication of results, and stronger momentum toward potential future insurance coverage for these regenerative therapies. The interventional phase is anticipated to begin in May 2026, conducted under strict medical oversight and established clinical protocols.

Adia Med stresses that this remains an investigational study only-it makes no claims to cure, treat, or guarantee outcomes for ASD. Participants receive close monitoring by a dedicated medical team, and the investigational nature of regenerative medicine is fully explained prior to enrollment to support informed decision-making.

Participation is entirely voluntary, and families may withdraw at any time. Adia Med strongly recommends that participants continue care with their existing physicians and specialists and consult them regarding involvement in clinical research.

For full details on the updated website, the Autism Stem Cell Clinical Study, or other Adia Med initiatives, visit or the main corporate site at . Inquiries about participation can be directed to:

Phone: (321) 231-2843

Email: ...

About Adia Med

Adia Med advances regenerative medicine through innovative therapies and structured clinical research. The organization prioritizes transparency, medical oversight, scientific integrity, and participant safety, with investigational studies designed to expand understanding of regenerative approaches while upholding clear communication and informed consent.

About ZenChange Marketing

ZenChange Marketing is a marketing and digital strategy firm that helps healthcare organizations, professional firms, and small businesses build trust and grow through clear messaging and user-focused design. ZenChange partners with clients to create online experiences that inform, educate, and support their audiences.

For questions, inquiries, or additional information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ... or by phone at 321-788-0850.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.







