Assam CM Inaugurates Rs 16 Crore Kaziranga Orchid Park With 900 Species

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday formally inaugurated the Kaziranga Orchid Park, developed by the state government at Kohora in Kaziranga National Park. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several other projects.

It may be noted that built over 20 bighas, the Orchid Park has been developed in its first phase at a cost of approximately Rs 16 crore. The park houses, displays, and conserves more than 900 species of indigenous and exotic orchids.

The orchids are exhibited in seven state-of-the-art glass houses as well as planted in natural surroundings. The park also includes a children's garden, a 500-seat amphitheatre, a traditional cuisine restaurant, tourist accommodation facilities, and an administrative building. Designed to integrate conservation, education, recreation, and tourism, the park aims to provide a holistic experience to visitors.

Other Developmental Projects Launched

On the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated additional projects, including a Water Resources Department Guest House at Kohora, constructed for Rs 7.35 crore; Model Secondary Schools at Methoni and Rongagara Tea Estates, constructed at a total cost of Rs 6 crore; and Jagannath Community Centres at Numaligarh and Methoni Tea Estate, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore. He also virtually laid the foundation stones for a new building for Bokakhat Higher Secondary School to be constructed for Rs 7.50 crore and a new building for the Bokakhat Sub-Registrar's Office to be constructed for Rs 84.74 lakh.

CM's Vision to Boost Kaziranga Tourism

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said that the day marks a significant milestone for the state. Recalling his announcement in the 2018-19 State Budget, during his tenure as Finance Minister, to build a beautiful Orchid Park in Kaziranga, he highlighted Assam's deep cultural and ecological connection with orchids.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that the Agriculture Department's efforts have led to the successful completion of the Orchid Park. He stated that beyond wildlife, the park would showcase biodiversity to tourists visiting Kaziranga, further strengthening its appeal as a premier tourism destination.

Referring to tourism growth, he said that tourist arrivals in Kaziranga have increased significantly since Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent a night at the national park. He moreover said that last year, Kaziranga ranked second among wildlife parks in India in terms of tourist footfall.

The government's objective, he said, is to encourage visitors to stay in Kaziranga for at least three days rather than a few hours, ensuring greater economic benefits for local communities. In this context, he requested the Agriculture Department to make entry to the Orchid Park completely free for educational tours by school and college students and for local children below 12 years of age.

Future Infrastructure and Development Plans

Speaking about infrastructure development in the areas surrounding Kaziranga, he said that roads leading to the ancient temple at Numaligarh and waterfalls in Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong would be improved. He informed us that the world's second rail-cum-road tunnel would be constructed in the region, becoming an architectural marvel.

The proposed elevated corridor in Kaziranga will also feature multiple viewpoints, enabling visitors to enjoy panoramic views of the landscape. The Chief Minister further stated that the Forest Department is planning to build a major interpretation centre in Kaziranga equipped with artificial intelligence-based experiences for tourists. He also said that the government aims to double or even triple tourist footfall in Kaziranga over the next five years.

He reiterated that the government has fulfilled its electoral promise by completely stopping rhino poaching in Kaziranga. Progress on commitments such as the elevated corridor and the proposed under-Brahmaputra tunnel is advancing steadily, he said, expressing optimism about delivering further development initiatives for the people in the coming days.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary, MLA Bhavendra Nath Bharali, Commissioner and Secretary Aruna Rajoria, District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakoti, along with other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

'Kaziranga Heritage' Guesthouse Unveiled

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly renovated 'Kaziranga Heritage' guesthouse at Kaziranga, the heart of Assam's tourism and biodiversity, redesigned with a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. The Tourism Department's heritage tourist lodges - 'Banani', 'Banshree', and 'Kunjaban', located at Kohora - have been rebuilt with modern amenities while carefully preserving their original architectural character.

These three lodges have now been collectively renamed as 'Kaziranga Heritage'. The project has been implemented at a cost of over Rs 14 crore to provide guests with a world-class hospitality experience. During his visit, the Chief Minister toured the newly refurbished guest house.

Present on the occasion were Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Commissioner & Secretary of the Tourism, Home and Political Departments Diganta Barah, Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Commissioner & Secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department Padmapani Bora, along with several senior officials and distinguished guests.

CM Participates in Doul Mahotsav at Batadrava Than

Earlier in the day, before arriving in Kaziranga, the Chief Minister attended the sacred Doul Mahotsav at Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva, where he offered prayers and participated in Naam-Kirtan with devotees.

He appealed to all visitors above 12 years of age visiting the newly developed Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Birthplace Complex to wear traditional Assamese attire to preserve the state's rich heritage, culture, spirituality, and folk traditions. At Batadrava Than, the Chief Minister was accompanied by MLA Rupak Sarma, Satradhikar Amlan Jyoti Dev Goswami, and several other distinguished personalities and devotees. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)