Huawei's Yang Chaobin: Creating Mobile Value Creates a Better Intelligent World

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yang Chaobin, CEO of Huawei's ICT Business Group, today called on the ICT industry to intensify efforts in ensuring everyone can access the fast track of AI at MWC Barcelona 2026. This call included recommendations on spectrum and network capabilities for scaling 5G-Advanced to support emerging AI applications, and an appeal to expand inclusive connectivity to bridge the digital divide in underserved regions his keynote, Yang said, " The intelligent era is approaching fast . New AI applications are emerging every day, and so it is time for the industry to come together to unleash the full potential of 5G-A . We must efficiently utilize new spectrum resources like U6 GHz to create new value for the industry while paving the way for evolution to 6G. "As AI applications like text-to-video and AI-powered shopping become more and more common, token consumption will surge. The number of tokens consumed daily has grown 300 times over the past two years. Yang believes that this is creating enormous opportunities for the mobile industry, these achievements have highlighted gaps that he says the industry must address. First, Networks must move away from being downlink-centric and deliver ultra-high bandwidth both uplink and downlink to support multimodal data exchanges between devices and clouds for AI. Second, networks must provide secure, reliable, and ultra-low-latency connectivity to support real-time AI collaboration and intelligent decision-making. 6G standardization is also already underway, and its standards are not expected to be frozen before March 2029, according to 3GPP. Yang explained that the next five years will create a window of opportunity both for mobile AI services to boom and for the industry to create new value, so long as carriers invest effectively in 5G-A. This half-generation step between 5G and 6G is already playing a key role in the industry, as it delivers 10 times high er uplink speeds, superior AI service experience, new IoT technologies like reduced capability (RedCap) and passive IoT, and AI for differentiated network capabilities . -p src="https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924938/image1.jpg" alt="Yang Chaobin, Huawei ICT BG CEO, speaking at MWC Barcelona 2026 (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)"/>5G-A has been commercially deployed at scale in more than 300 cities around the world, and its deployment is expanding to all frequency bands. New and refarmed spectrum resources are needed to make 5G-A even more capable, particularly in countries and regions where C-band resources are scarce. The U6 GHz band is becoming the key to unleashing this network potential. After multiple rounds of discussion at the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC), U6 GHz has been established as a mainstream frequency band for future mobile communications. 5G-A already supports U6 GHz, and mainstream device chips and the industry chain for 5G-A devices are also mature. This means 5G-A is ready for large-scale commercial use. Yang urged his speech attendees, all of whom are players in the telecom industry, to lean deeper into collaboration on 5G-A and frequency bands like U6 GHz to support surging AI service demand second focus of Yang's speech was the industry's urgent need to address global imbalances in digital access. According to GSMA, more than 300 million people are not covered by a mobile broadband network. Over the past two decades, the communications industry has made great efforts to bridge the digital divide, but the rapid growth of AI seems to be widening this gap. Stronger digital inclusion drives and continued innovation are needed. Yang encouraged further exploration of i nclusive connectivity strategies like diversified frequency-band combinations and more cost-effective solution design . Huawei itself has launched innovative all-scenario RuralStar solution s to provide inclusive mobile access to 170 million people in 80 countries, as well as a number of additional inclusion programs. These include the DigiTruck classrooms providing rural students digital skills training in Kenya, inclusive financial services for rural residents in Bangladesh, and mobile medical services for villages in Argentina. Wrapping up his keynote, Yang called on all industry players to continue working together on commercial 5G-A adoption at scale in order to address the pressing needs from emerging AI services and pave the way for evolution to 6G. MWC Barcelona 2026 will be held from March 2 to March 5 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.The era of agentic networks is now approaching fast, and the commercial adoption of 5G-A at scale is gaining speed. Huawei is actively working with carriers and partners around the world to unleash the full potential of 5G-A and pave the way for the evolution to 6G. We are also creating AI-Centric Network solutions to enable intelligent services, networks, and network elements (NEs), speeding up the large-scale deployment of level-4 autonomous networks (AN L4), and using AI to upgrade our core business. Together with other industry players, we will create leading value-driven networks and AI computing backbones for a fully intelligent future more information, please visit: Photo -



