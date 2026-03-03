Delhi Police's 'Operation Aaghat 4.0': 975 Arrested In Pre-Holi Drive

The Delhi Police conducted "Operation Aaghat 4.0" on March 1 and 2 as a pre-Holi crackdown targeting bootleggers, drug peddlers, and repeat offenders to prevent illegal activities during the festival. Speaking to ANI, Joint Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jain said the operation was highly successful. Around 4,000 individuals were rounded up, with over 975 taken into preventive custody and charged.

"Operation Aaghat 4.0 was launched and conducted on March 1 and 2 to crack down on criminal elements, especially bootleggers, drug peddlers, and habitual criminals, ahead of the Holi festival, to prevent them from committing any illegal activities under the guise of Holi... The operation was a major success, with approximately 4,000 people rounded up, over 975 taken into preventive custody, and charges filed against them," said Joint Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jain.

Arrests and Seizures Under Various Acts

Jain stated that more than 220 people were arrested under the Substances Act, along with action taken under the Arms Act, the Delhi Excise Act, the BNS Act, and the Gambling Act. Over 550 individuals were prosecuted for public drinking, and more than 475 vehicles were seized under the DP Act. Police also apprehended six property offenders, recovering nine motorcycles and 20 stolen mobile phones. "We arrested more than 220 people under the Substances Act, including legal action under the Arms Act, the Delhi Excise Act, the BNS Act, and the Gambling Act. Over 550 people were prosecuted for public drinking, and more than 475 vehicles were seized under the DP Act. We also apprehended six property offenders, recovering nine motorcycles and 20 stolen mobile phones," said Jain.

Firearms and Illicit Liquor Confiscated

The police official said that additionally, 33 cases were registered under the Arms Act, leading to the seizure of 35 firearms and 23 knives. He added that approximately 60 cases of bootlegging were filed, including five under the Delhi Act, and over 19,000 quarters of illicit liquor were confiscated to curb illegal sales ahead of Holi. "We have registered 33 cases under the Arms Act, recovering 35 firearms and 23 knives... We have filed approximately 60 cases of bootlegging, including five under the Delhi Act... Approximately 60 bootlegging cases were filed, with over 19,000 quarters seized to prevent illegal liquor sales during Holi," Jain said.

A Preemptive Measure for Peaceful Holi

Jain described the drive as a strong preemptive measure aimed at sending a clear message to criminals before the festival. He assured that the police remain vigilant and fully prepared to ensure peaceful Holi celebrations in Delhi. "This major action had only one objective: to send a strong message to criminals before Holi. The police are alert and well-prepared, ensuring that no major incidents occur in Delhi during Holi," said Jain. (ANI)

