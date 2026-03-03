US Embassy In Kuwait Closes Indefinitely Over 'Regional Tensions'
The US embassy in Kuwait on Tuesday said it was closed until further notice, a day after an AFP correspondent saw smoke rising from the mission following Iranian attacks on the country.Recommended For You Iranian media says strike targeted rescue service's Tehran HQ UAE residents push back against panic on social media, say country remains safe
"Due to ongoing regional tensions, the US Embassy in Kuwait will be closed until further notice. We have cancelled all regular and emergency consular appointments," the embassy said in a statement on X.ALSO READ
- Kuwait temporarily closes airspace following US, Israel strikes in Iran Kuwait hospitals receives 19 new injury cases, confirms readiness of facilities
