US Embassy In Kuwait Closes Indefinitely Over 'Regional Tensions'

The US embassy in Kuwait on Tuesday said it was closed until further notice, a day after an AFP correspondent saw smoke rising from the mission following Iranian attacks on the country.

"Due to ongoing regional tensions, the US Embassy in Kuwait will be closed until further notice. We have cancelled all regular and emergency consular appointments," the embassy said in a statement on X.



