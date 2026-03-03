403
US Central Command Confirms Kuwait Shot Down Three F-15E Jets by Mistake
(MENAFN) United States Central Command announced Monday that three of its F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets “were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses.”
“At 11:03 p.m. ET (0403 GMT), March 1, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident,” the statement said, adding that the jets were “mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses.”
All six crew members successfully ejected and were recovered in stable condition.
“Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation,” CENTCOM added.
The command confirmed that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the friendly fire incident.
