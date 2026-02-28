J&K's Maiden Ranji Win: Aquib Nabi's Heroics Catch Selectors' Eye

Following Jammu and Kashmir's landmark maiden Ranji Trophy title win, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas expressed optimism that selectors are keeping their eyes on star pacer Aquib Nabi Dar, who got the 'Player of the Series' award for his performances throughout the competition and he will get his chances.

Another big occasion and another Aquib masterclass, a five-wicket haul that broke the back of a star-studded Karnataka line-up featuring stars like KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Devdutt Padikkal on a batting-friendly pitch was once again at centre as J & K secured their maiden Ranji Trophy title after their final ended in a draw on the basis of the first innings lead. He ended the season with 60 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 12.56, including two four-fers and seven five-wicket hauls and best figures of 7/24. Besides this, he also contributed 245 runs with the bat. Nabi came in clutch when his team needed the most in the knockout stages. In the quarterfinal against the ex Ranji champions, securing the 'Player of the Match' honours with 12 wicket haul, including a seven-for. In the semifinal against Bengal, he was once again adjudged the POTM for a nine-wicket haul, including a five-wicket haul and scored a useful 42 with the bat.

Selectors keeping a close watch on Aquib: Manhas

Speaking of if the pacer could get a chance for India in upcoming Test or international fixtures in general, Manhas told ANI, "He has been doing exceedingly well, not only this year, I think last year he also, you know, he did exceedingly well last year as well and he's been a consistent performer, not only in first-class cricket, but in other formats as well. And I am sure he will get his reward, the way he has been performing. And I'm sure the selectors are keeping a close watch on Aqib. And I am sure you know, he will get his chances."

Nabi's all-format dominance

Nabi has had a dream run this year in domestic cricket. In the Syed Ali Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), he took 15 wickets at an average of 13.26 and an economy rate of 7.41, with best figures of 4/16. Then later in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), he took 14 wickets in seven matches at an average of 22.85, with an economy rate of 5.76 and best figures of 4/52. This all-format dominance earned him an Indian Premier League (IPL) deal with Delhi Capitals (DC) during the auction last year for a massive Rs 8.40 crores, with Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also being a part of a massive bidding war.

'Very satisfying' win: Manhas on J & K's Ranji triumph

Speaking on J & K's maiden Ranji win, Manhas, who was himself born and bred in J & K before a 17-year stint with Delhi, associated himself with the team as a player in the 2015-16 season and later as a part of the sub-committee appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to run the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association back in 2021, said that it has been "very satisfying" that after years of hard work, the results are there to be seen. He also pointed out that how Jay Shah, the then BCCI secretary, visited Jammu and met players, coaches and had a look of the grounds and infrastructure, becoming the first BCCI secretary to visit Jammu.

"It is a great feeling and it's a very satisfying one when you know, when you have put in so much of hard work and the results are there to be seen. Yes, it is not only me but I think more than me, Jay bhai would be happy because he is the one who put everything in place. And once it came under, you know, the BCCI handled JKCA, I think that was, that is when everything started changing. And I must compliment him because he was the one who came to Jammu after a span of 67 years (back in 2021). No other secretary had done this before. And he himself visited Jammu, saw the ground conditions, met the players, the coaches and spoke to them one on one, and that is when things started moving for us," he pointed out.

Manhas's 'rollercoaster ride' with J & K cricket

Manhas also shed light on his origins from J & K, saying that he played all his junior and age group level cricket there before moving to Delhi. He said that since his debut for Delhi in 1998, it has been a "rollercoaster ride" for him as a cricketer and administrator to see his home get their first-ever Ranji title, the grandest prize in Indian domestic cricket.

"I not only played for J & K, but I was born and brought up there. I played all my junior cricket, under 16s, under 19s, from J & K. I even attended two Ranji Trophy camps there and then later on I moved to Delhi. And it was and then I ended my career from J & K. I think the journey has been, it's been a rollercoaster ride for me because today we have won the Ranji Trophy," he concluded.

How the final unfolded

Coming to the match, J & K opted to bat first and piled on a mammoth 584, led by Shubham Pundir's century (121). Auqib Nabi's devastating pace attack (5-wicket haul) then bundled out Karnataka for 293, despite Mayank Agarwal's 160, handing J & K a crucial first-innings lead. Mayank Agarwal's fighting knock for Karnataka was not enough, and J & K extended their lead to 291. Qamran Iqbal (160) and Sahil Lotra (101*) slammed hundreds in J & K's second innings, pushing the lead to 633. The match ended in a draw on Day 5, but J & K's first-innings lead secured them the win, ending their innings at 342/4 declared. Shubham took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his century, and Aquib walked away with the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

