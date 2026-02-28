12 Injured In Kuwait Amid Iranian Strikes, Ministry Of Health Confirmed

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Kuwait's Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday that 12 individuals with injuries have been treated across several hospitals, following recent regional developments and Iran's strike on Gulf countries.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, said in a statement that Al-Farwaniya Hospital treated 9 patients, Al-Jahra Hospital had two, and Mubarak Hospital received one.

He explained that the injuries varied, including minor impact injuries, wounds to the thighs, back, and chest, a hand injury, and superficial cuts to the face and neck.

Al-Sanad added that one patient at Al-Farwaniya Hospital is in intensive care receiving close monitoring, while the others are being cared for in observation wards, all under continuous medical supervision.

He said the first patient at Al-Jahra Hospital has a penetrating wound to the right thigh and is stable, with emergency and trauma teams monitoring and completing necessary tests. The second patient has a minor head injury, is stable, and remains under observation.

He confirmed that the case at Mubarak Hospital is under evaluation and that necessary follow-up is underway, and that the overall condition of all patients is stable. There are currently no critical cases outside medical control.

Al-Sanad emphasised the full readiness of all hospitals, activation of emergency plans, and continuous coordination with the relevant authorities. He called on the public to obtain information from official sources and to remain calm and confident, wishing safety and recovery for all.

Kuwait's Ali Al-Salem Air Base was targeted by ballistic missiles, which were intercepted by Kuwait Air Defence early this morning, resulting in debris falling around the base.

According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Colonel Al-Atwan affirmed that the General Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces continues to carry out its duties in defending Kuwait's sovereignty and responding to any threats to the country's security and stability.



