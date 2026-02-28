ASUS Launches 2026 Creator Laptop Series In India With Proart And ROG Models

Top tech company ASUS and its gaming brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) have officially launched their new 2026 creator laptop series in India, under the banner 'Built for Originals'. These laptops have been specially designed for gamers, content creators, and professionals.

This new series brings three fantastic models to the market: the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), the limited-edition ROG Flow Z13-KJP for gaming fans, and the 2026 TUF Gaming A14. All these laptops are powered by the upgraded AMD Ryzen AI Max+ processors, which means you get super-fast performance backed by the latest AI technology.

ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13): A Dream for Content Creators

The ProArt GoPro Edition is made just for people in video editing and design. This laptop is super light, weighing only 1.39 kg, and comes with a 13.3-inch 3K Lumina OLED touchscreen and up to 128GB of RAM.

It includes awesome tools like a dedicated GoPro hotkey, StoryCube AI, and MuseTree AI. The starting price is set at ₹3,34,990. Plus, there's a great offer: buyers can get a GoPro MAX2 camera bundle worth ₹62,500 at a 35% discount.

ROG Flow Z13-KJP: The New King of the Gaming World

This is a limited-edition model created in partnership with the famous KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS. The ROG Flow Z13-KJP has a cool sci-fi armour design, a 13.4-inch 2.5K 180Hz display, and Radeon 8060S graphics.

You can also use it in tablet mode, and it weighs just 1.25 kg. Pre-bookings start on February 26, and the price is ₹3,79,990. Customers who pre-book will get a free Steam code for the game 'Death Stranding 2' as a gift.

TUF Gaming A14: Powerful Performance on a Budget

If you're looking for a great gaming and editing laptop in the mid-range, the ASUS TUF Gaming A14 is the perfect choice. It features a 14-inch 2.5K 165Hz display, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage.

It's built tough, with a military-grade MIL-STD-810H design, so you know it's durable. The starting price is ₹1,79,990. All three of these new models come with Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic, which includes 100GB of cloud storage, absolutely free.