Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-27 03:08:18
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:16 AM EST - Rua Gold Inc: Announces that its common shares have begun trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol 'NZAUF' in the United States. Rua Gold Inc shares T are trading -$0.04 at $1.58.

Full Press Release:

Baystreet.ca

