Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For February 26

2026-02-26 01:05:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 26, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to February 25.

The official rate for $1 is 1,313,867 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,550,897 rials. On February 25, the euro was priced at 1,544,465 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 26

Rial on February 25

1 US dollar

USD

1,313,867

1,310,170

1 British pound

GBP

1,780,300

1,772,679

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,700,005

1,693,856

1 Swedish króna

SEK

145,534

144,957

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

137,562

137,192

1 Danish krone

DKK

207,576

206,718

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,455

14,416

1 UAE Dirham

AED

357,758

356,752

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,284,444

4,272,795

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

469,499

468,789

100 Japanese yen

JPY

840,474

841,726

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

168,013

167,483

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,413,275

3,404,324

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

960,035

956,121

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

787,194

782,448

1 South African rand

ZAR

82,907

82,185

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,959

29,881

1 Russian ruble

RUB

17,129

17,102

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

360,952

359,937

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

100,268

99,967

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,863

11,802

1 Australian dollar

AUD

934,805

925,850

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

350,365

349,379

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,494,327

3,484,495

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,039,676

1,034,694

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,075,656

1,071,904

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

42,498

42,329

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

626

624

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

902,998

900,557

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

207,873

207,312

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

191,316

190,346

100 Thai baht

THB

4,231,847

4,218,021

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

337,659

336,341

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

920,706

909,746

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,853,127

1,847,913

1 euro

EUR

1,550,897

1,544,465

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

261,740

262,543

1 Georgian lari

GEL

491,673

490,137

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

78,308

77,865

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,839

20,757

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

459,397

458,114

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

772,832

770,688

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,283,672

2,272,271

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

138,571

138,432

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

374,482

374,465

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,219

3,225

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,656,083 rials and $1 costs 1,403,083.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.62-1.65 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.92-1.95 million rials.

Trend News Agency

