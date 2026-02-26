Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For February 26

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 26, Trend reports. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to February 25. The official rate for $1 is 1,313,867 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,550,897 rials. On February 25, the euro was priced at 1,544,465 rials.

Currency Rial on February 26 Rial on February 25 1 US dollar USD 1,313,867 1,310,170 1 British pound GBP 1,780,300 1,772,679 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,700,005 1,693,856 1 Swedish króna SEK 145,534 144,957 1 Norwegian krone NOK 137,562 137,192 1 Danish krone DKK 207,576 206,718 1 Indian rupee INR 14,455 14,416 1 UAE Dirham AED 357,758 356,752 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,284,444 4,272,795 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 469,499 468,789 100 Japanese yen JPY 840,474 841,726 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 168,013 167,483 1 Omani rial OMR 3,413,275 3,404,324 1 Canadian dollar CAD 960,035 956,121 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 787,194 782,448 1 South African rand ZAR 82,907 82,185 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,959 29,881 1 Russian ruble RUB 17,129 17,102 1 Qatari riyal QAR 360,952 359,937 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 100,268 99,967 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,863 11,802 1 Australian dollar AUD 934,805 925,850 1 Saudi riyal SAR 350,365 349,379 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,494,327 3,484,495 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,039,676 1,034,694 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,075,656 1,071,904 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 42,498 42,329 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 626 624 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 902,998 900,557 1 Libyan dinar LYD 207,873 207,312 1 Chinese yuan CNY 191,316 190,346 100 Thai baht THB 4,231,847 4,218,021 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 337,659 336,341 1,000 South Korean won KRW 920,706 909,746 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,853,127 1,847,913 1 euro EUR 1,550,897 1,544,465 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 261,740 262,543 1 Georgian lari GEL 491,673 490,137 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 78,308 77,865 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,839 20,757 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 459,397 458,114 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 772,832 770,688 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,283,672 2,272,271 1 Tajik somoni TJS 138,571 138,432 1 Turkmen manat TMT 374,482 374,465 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,219 3,225

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,656,083 rials and $1 costs 1,403,083.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.62-1.65 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.92-1.95 million rials.