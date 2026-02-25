₹238-Crore Bonus! Chinese Company Rewarded Employees With Gold In Previous Years Goes For Huge Cash Gifts This Time

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Chinese company and its boss have taken the internet by storm for rewarding the employees with 180 million yuan ($26 million or around ₹238 crore) in year-end bonuses out of 270 million yuan in profits.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Henan Kuangshan Crane Co held its annual gala on 13 February, during which more than 60 million yuan in cash was handed out on the spot.

The announcement of the massive bonus payout at the event, attended by around 7,000 employees, quickly gained traction on social media platforms, sparking admiration, surprise, and a fair bit of envy among netizens.

Take whatever you can count

The workers of the firm were invited on stage to collect their rewards, while in some other interactive activities, they were asked to count the money themselves, and whatever amount they counted, they could take home.

According to videos circulating online, employees were seen counting cash spread across long tables, while others carried bundles of notes in their hands on stage, with some barely able to hold all the money.

Gold jewellery as rewards?

During the gala, the founder and chairman of the company, Cui Peijun, even called out to the finance department on stage, saying,“Why are we giving out washing machines? Do you think gold prices have gone up? In previous years, we gave necklaces and rings; bring up the cash and give everyone another 20,000 yuan ($2,800).”

Including bonuses distributed online to employees, the company's total year-end payouts exceeded 180 million yuan, taking the overall reward pool to a staggering sum.

| Trump admin triples bonus for migrants who self-deport-Payout, other details

Similar to the 2025 year-end bonus payout, the company had adopted a generous profit-sharing approach in the previous years as well. After recording a net profit of 260 million yuan ($38 million) in 2024, it distributed 170 million yuan among employees.

In March last year, on the occasion of International Women's Day, the company also handed out nearly 1.6 million yuan ($230,000) in bonuses to around 2,000 women employees.

Firm's financial health

The company's profit for 2025 was reported to be 270 million yuan, meaning nearly 70% of its profits were shared among its 7,000 employees. The manufacturer and service provider was established in September 2002.

The company specialises in building cranes and material handling products, with business operations spanning more than 130 countries worldwide. The firm's boss, Cui, holds around 98.88% of its shares.

| Blizzard bonus! How much will Mayor Zohran Mamdani pay to shovel snow?

The frequent practice of handing out cash rewards and benefits to employees has led Cui to be dubbed by netizens as“the boss who loves giving out money the most”, according to the news report.

Upon hearing the nickname, Cui responded by stating,“It is not that I love giving out money, it is that young people are burdened with car loans and mortgages and any relief we can offer helps.”