Couple Arrested For Racial Abuse Of Arunachal Women In South Delhi

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday asserted that incidents like the alleged racial abuse and criminal intimidation of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar will not be tolerated at all. Scindia said that strict action has been initiated in the matter, and all relevant legal provisions have been invoked.

Police Arrest Couple, Invoke SC/ST Act

Earlier today, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the accused Ruby Jain and her husband, Harsh, have been arrested in connection with the alleged racial abuse and criminal intimidation of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area.

According to the police, the investigation is now being conducted by an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and the probe is being closely supervised by senior officials. The Delhi Police further informed that during the course of the investigation, relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked based on the material available on record.

Incident Background and Initial Charges

Earlier, the case was registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station in South Delhi against two residents for allegedly racially abusing and criminally intimidating three women tenants from the North-Eastern region, police said. The FIR at PS Malviya Nagar has been registered under BNS Section 79 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 351(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and Section 3(5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.)

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 20, 2026, when three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, were overseeing electrical installation work in their flat. As an electrician began drilling, dust from the construction allegedly filtered down into the premises of the neighbours living below. This minor environmental grievance quickly turned into a volatile confrontation. The complainants alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported. (ANI)

