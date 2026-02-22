403
Protesters Hurl Molotov Cocktails at PM Residence in Albania
(MENAFN) Violent clashes erupted in the Albanian capital of Tirana on Friday as anti-corruption demonstrators hurled Molotov cocktails and fired fireworks directly at the prime minister's official residence, marking one of the most turbulent political confrontations the small Balkan nation has seen in recent memory.
The unrest was spearheaded by members of the main opposition bloc, the Democratic Party, who mobilized thousands of supporters calling for the immediate removal of left-wing Prime Minister Edi Rama. A faction within the crowd turned to open confrontation, launching incendiary devices at both the government headquarters and law enforcement personnel. Security forces deployed tear gas and water cannons in response, with local media reporting the standoff continued for several hours before subsiding.
Democratic Party leader and former Prime Minister Sali Berisha took to the rally stage, delivering a scorching indictment of the sitting government, branding Rama a "political corpse."
"We will save Albania from Edi Rama, who has plunged the country into poverty and corruption," Berisha told the crowd, as cited by media. He blamed the government for "escalation" and accused the police of firing tear gas at the courtyard of his party's office.
The government swiftly pushed back. Interior Minister Albana Kociu leveled accusations of "incitement to violence" at opposition figures, demanding they instruct their supporters to halt any conduct that could "endanger citizens, police, and journalists."
Albania, an EU candidate country, has long struggled with systemic corruption — a flashpoint that continues to fuel deep public frustration with the country's political establishment.
