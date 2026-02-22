403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria Assigns Presidential Envoy to Monitor SDF Agreement
(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Syrian presidency appointed a special envoy to manage the execution of the Jan. 29 agreement with the terrorist group YPG/SDF, as reported by state authorities.
According to official statements, Brig. Gen. Ziad Al-Ayesh has been tasked with monitoring the accord and facilitating the integration of SDF forces under the control of the Syrian government.
The presidency explained that the appointment aims to strengthen the presence of state institutions, eliminate administrative barriers, and reactivate public services in areas covered by the agreement.
Al-Ayesh comes from the village of Arjah Al-Jawalah in Hasakah province in northeastern Syria.
He holds a Sharia degree from Al-Ouzai University in Lebanon and a master’s in business administration from Idlib University in northwestern Syria. Before the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, he served as head of civil affairs at the Interior Ministry of the Salvation Government in Idlib.
On Jan. 30, the Syrian government announced it had reached a “comprehensive agreement” with the SDF designed to end territorial divisions and initiate a new phase of integration. The accord, covering Hasakah and Qamishli and involving the integration of military forces, builds on an earlier deal signed on Jan. 18.
The latest agreement follows a Syrian Army operation that recaptured significant territory in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated violations of a March 2025 accord by the SDF.
According to official statements, Brig. Gen. Ziad Al-Ayesh has been tasked with monitoring the accord and facilitating the integration of SDF forces under the control of the Syrian government.
The presidency explained that the appointment aims to strengthen the presence of state institutions, eliminate administrative barriers, and reactivate public services in areas covered by the agreement.
Al-Ayesh comes from the village of Arjah Al-Jawalah in Hasakah province in northeastern Syria.
He holds a Sharia degree from Al-Ouzai University in Lebanon and a master’s in business administration from Idlib University in northwestern Syria. Before the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, he served as head of civil affairs at the Interior Ministry of the Salvation Government in Idlib.
On Jan. 30, the Syrian government announced it had reached a “comprehensive agreement” with the SDF designed to end territorial divisions and initiate a new phase of integration. The accord, covering Hasakah and Qamishli and involving the integration of military forces, builds on an earlier deal signed on Jan. 18.
The latest agreement follows a Syrian Army operation that recaptured significant territory in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated violations of a March 2025 accord by the SDF.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment