Police Academy Holds Graduation Ceremony For Students Of Diploma In Police Sciences

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage and in the presence of Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Police Academy H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Police Academy held a graduation ceremony for the second batch of male and female students of the Diploma in Police Sciences at the Police Institute and the Women's Police Institute, as well as the first batch of the Diploma in International Fire Safety Management at the Ras Laffan Emergency and Safety College.

The ceremony, held at the Academy's training ground, was attended by a number of officials, senior officers, and department directors, in addition to guests and the graduates' families. The programme featured a military parade performed by the graduates, reflecting their high level of training and operational readiness.

Outstanding graduates were also honoured in recognition of their academic and training excellence.

Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani attending the graduation ceremony yesterday.

A total of 166 graduates completed the programmes, including 154 from the Diploma in Police Sciences-124 from the Ministry of Interior and 30 from the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya). The Diploma in International Fire Safety Management saw the graduation of 12 participants, including three scholarship recipients from the State of Palestine.

This milestone reflects the Police Academy's continued commitment to preparing highly qualified national cadres, equipped with the academic knowledge and practical skills required to perform their duties with competence and professionalism, in line with the highest standards in policing and fire safety.

In a post on X platform, the Minister of Interior said:“Today, we attended the graduation ceremony of the diploma students at the Police Academy. We are confident that the male and female graduates will represent a qualitative addition that strengthens national cadres and contributes to safeguarding the country's security under the wise leadership of H H the Amir.”