Textile Waste Management Market Report 2026-2035: A $13.87 Billion Market By 2030 With Veolia Environnement SA, Republic Services, TEXAID, And Infinited Fiber Co Leasing

The textile waste management market is experiencing substantial growth, poised to expand from $9.25 billion in 2025 to $10.05 billion in 2026, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The increase during this period aligns with factors such as fast fashion consumption, rising textile waste, an expanding apparel industry, limited landfill capacity, and increasing awareness of textile pollution. Looking ahead, the market is set to reach $13.87 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

This forecasted growth is attributed to stronger regulatory mandates on textile recycling, increased investments in circular fashion models, expanded chemical recycling capacity, growing demand for recycled fibers, and the adoption of digital waste tracking systems. Emerging trends include the use of textile recycling technologies, chemical recycling methods, closed-loop textile systems, waste-to-energy applications, and an emphasis on textile traceability.

Recycling infrastructure investments are anticipated to drive market expansion. This infrastructure facilitates the effective collection, sorting, and processing of textile waste into reusable materials. Government initiatives are mobilizing significant investments, demonstrated by the US Environmental Protection Agency's allocation of more than $100 million to enhance recycling infrastructure. This funding bolsters advanced systems and technologies for sustainable resource recovery, consequently reducing landfill waste. The EPA has also selected 25 communities to benefit from the Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling funding program, underscoring the critical role of investment in this sector's growth.

Leading companies are focusing on innovations such as enzymatic recycling to boost sustainability and efficiency. For instance, Samsara Eco partnered with Lululemon to debut a line of apparel crafted from enzymatically recycled polyester, showcasing how these technologies support a closed-loop circular economy by minimizing dependence on virgin resources.

June 2024 marked a significant development as Altor Equity Partners acquired the remaining assets of Renewcell, aiming to scale Renewcell's cotton textile recycling technology. This acquisition aligns with Altor's commitment to supporting circular economy pioneers, exemplified by Renewcell's rebranding as Circulose.

Major players in the textile waste management market include Veolia Environnement SA, Republic Services Inc, Infinited Fiber Company, TEXAID, Procotex Corporation SA, Boer Group Recycling Solutions GmbH, ICOLLECT India Private Limited, Pure Waste Textiles Oy, Nathan's Wastesavers Ltd, Retex Textiles Inc, Ecocitex, Lenzing AG, Worn Again Technologies, Circ BV, Recover Textile Systems SL, SOEX Group, Martex Fiber Southern Corporation, Leigh Fibers Inc, FabScrap Inc, Evrnu Inc, Ambercycle Inc.

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025, while North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region. Areas analyzed in the market report encompass Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with specific coverage of countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

The market encompasses revenues from services such as textile waste collection, sorting, recycling, and disposal. Valuations incorporate the sales of related goods and services within these offerings. The market's economic scope includes revenues generated by organizations in specified regions, excluding resales along the supply chain.

