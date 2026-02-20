Kazakhstan Expects Boeing Aircraft To Direct Air With U.S.

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan expects the arrival of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft to launch direct air service with the United States, Trend reports, citing the presidential press service.

This was announced during a meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Jeff Shockey, Executive Vice President of Boeing.

During the talks, the sides discussed expanding cooperation in the aviation sector and strengthening Kazakhstan's aircraft fleet. Tokayev noted that Air Astana, SCAT Airlines, and VietJet Qazaqstan are interested in advancing joint projects vital for the development of the country's aviation industry. He also welcomed the agreement between Air Astana and Boeing on aircraft deliveries.

It was noted SCAT Airlines is considering the purchase of additional Boeing aircraft and exploring the possibility of opening its first maintenance and repair center at Shymkent International Airport in partnership with the U.S. corporation.

Shockey, in turn, shared Boeing's digitalization plans and praised Kazakhstan's transit and transport potential, highlighting strong prospects for cooperation in air cargo. The meeting also covered training domestic aviation specialists and expanding the national cargo fleet.

In November 2025, Air Astana announced the signing of a contract with Boeing for the delivery of up to 15 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. This represents the largest order ever placed by the group and includes five firm orders, five options, and five purchase rights.

This new order complemented a previously signed agreement for the delivery of three Boeing 787-9 aircraft scheduled for 2026–2027, bringing the total number of aircraft to 18.