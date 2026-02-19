Qatar Charity Begins Implementing Iftar Project In 42 Countries

Qatar Charity (QC) began today the implementation of its Iftar project in 42 countries worldwide, as part of this year's Ramadan campaign“Good Starts With You”.

In a press release, QC revealed the details of the Iftar project in the Republic of Djibouti, where thousands of people from the most vulnerable families especially families of orphans and people with special needs benefited. So far, the project has supported 3,600 people in Djibouti through the distribution of Ramadan food baskets containing basic food supplies that meet the needs of beneficiary families throughout the month of

Ramadan, helping them observe the fast with ease and reassurance. A total of 600 Ramadan baskets has been distributed so far.

The project was launched in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Social Affairs and the National Agency for Persons with Disabilities in Djibouti, reaffirming the importance of partnership and co-operation in implementing humanitarian initiatives targeted toward the most vulnerable groups.

Several beneficiaries with special needs also expressed their gratitude for this humanitarian gesture, confirming that the Ramadan basket is not merely food supplies, but also a symbol of care and inclusion. One of them said:“We face additional challenges in securing our daily needs, and these baskets lift a great burden off us, especially in

Ramadan when expenses increase.”

It is worth noting that the Iftar project is being implemented as part of QC's Ramadan campaign in 42 countries around the world, supported by generous donors. The assistance is offered either through Ramadan baskets containing essential food supplies sufficient for families throughout the month, or through daily ready-made Iftar meals. It is expected that 480,299 people will benefit from this project this year.