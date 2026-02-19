Two Women Injured In Sword Attack Amid Stray Dog Dispute In Bhopal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Feb 19 (IANS) A man allegedly attacked two women with a sword following a dispute over stray dogs in Shravan Kanta Colony in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, police said on Thursday.

Both women sustained serious injuries in the attack. One of the victims suffered deep cut wounds to her stomach, while the other sustained injuries to her hand.

They were admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. The injured women were identified as Vandana Sen and Laxmi Thakur, residents of Shravan Kanta Colony under the Ayodhya Nagar police station limits.

Police said the incident was linked to an ongoing dispute over stray dogs in the locality. Residents had earlier complained about the growing nuisance caused by stray dogs, stating that the animals frequently chased pedestrians, barked aggressively, and posed a threat to children and elderly residents.

Following these complaints, a dog squad from the municipal corporation had visited the area a few days earlier and captured stray dogs for sterilisation. After completing the required procedures, the dogs were released back into the locality.

According to police, a local resident, Ashok Chauhan, allegedly brought some of the stray dogs back into the colony and continued feeding them. This was opposed by several residents, including the injured women, who protested against the presence of stray dogs in the residential area on Thursday.

During the protest, an argument broke out between Chauhan, who reportedly described himself as a dog lover, and the protesting residents. The situation escalated, and Chauhan allegedly returned with a sword and attacked the two women, causing serious injuries.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and registered a case in connection with the incident.“An FIR has been registered against Ashok Chauhan and some other persons, and search operations are underway. All the accused will be arrested soon,” said Ayodhya Nagar police station SHO Mahesh Lillare.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and identify all persons involved in the attack.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over stray dog-related issues in Bhopal.

The matter was recently raised in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly during the ongoing budget session, with Bhopal MLA Atif Aqeel highlighting the increasing number of stray dogs and dog bite incidents in the city.