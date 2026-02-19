Expanding Access To Precision Skin Health: Parallel Health Goes In-Network With Cigna Healthcare In California

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Parallel Health, the pioneering precision skin health company advancing the field of Microbiome DermatologyTM, today announced that it has achieved in-network status with Cigna Healthcare in California. The agreement marks the second formal in-network partnership with a major national insurance carrier for Parallel Health, following its earlier agreement with Aetna in California, and further establishes the company as the only microbiome dermatology platform with multi-carrier insurance coverage in the United States.

"Every new in-network agreement brings us closer to our goal of making precision skin health the standard of care, not the exception," said Natalise Kalea Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Parallel Health. "We're proud to earn the trust of another leading national carrier through our commitment to clinical rigor, transparent practices, and real patient outcomes. With Cigna Healthcare and Aetna now in our network, we're building the insurance infrastructure that microbiome dermatology needs to reach the people who need it most."

Building Momentum in Precision Skin Health

Parallel Health's in-network agreement with Cigna Healthcare represents a significant expansion of the company's insurance footprint. Cigna Healthcare, a subsidiary of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), is one of the largest health benefits providers in the United States, with a broad network of physicians and facilities serving millions of members across California and nationwide. The agreement was reached through a formal credentialing process in which Cigna Healthcare evaluated Parallel Health's clinical protocols, provider qualifications, and operational standards.

Parallel Health believes it is the only microbiome dermatology platform in the United States to hold formal in-network agreements with multiple major national insurance carriers Cigna Healthcare and Aetna now in its network, Parallel Health continues to set the pace for an entirely new category of clinically grounded, insurance-covered skin health.

A New Approach to Skin Health

Dermatologists have an extraordinary depth of clinical expertise in diagnosing and treating skin conditions. Parallel Health's Microbiome DermatologyTM platform is designed to complement that expertise by adding a new layer of microbial insight - leveraging quantitative whole genome sequencing performed in a CLIA-certified laboratory, proprietary AI-driven skin microbiome analysis, and precision therapeutics including bacteriophage formulations and custom compounded prescriptions. By revealing the unique microbial ecosystem living on each patient's skin, the platform equips dermatologists with actionable data to deliver even more personalized care for conditions including acne, rosacea, eczema, hidradenitis suppurativa, body odor, and hair loss - with an expanding scope of clinical applications on the horizon.

Built on Science, Governed by Clinical Rigor

Parallel Health's approach to precision skin health is anchored in rigorous proprietary research, institutional-grade infrastructure, and physician-led clinical oversight. The company's proprietary biobank houses more than 10,000 characterized microbial strains-90% of which are novel to science-supported by 8 pending patents. Every personalized treatment protocol is developed and overseen by Parallel Health's in-house board-certified dermatology team, ensuring that patients receive care grounded in both cutting-edge microbiome science and established clinical dermatology standards.

Lowering the Cost of Precision Skin Health

For patients, in-network status means that dermatologist consultations, telehealth visits, and personalized treatment plans through Parallel Health are now more affordable and accessible. By lowering the overall cost of precision skin health, these insurance partnerships reduce the financial barrier that has historically kept microbiome-informed healthcare out of reach for many patients.

"Precision health should not be a luxury reserved for those who can pay entirely out of pocket," said Dr. Nathan Brown, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Parallel Health. "Your skin microbiome is one of the most important and overlooked components of skin health, skin longevity, and overall wellness. We built this company on a foundation of scientific transparency, clinical accountability, and the belief that every patient deserves care tailored to their unique biology. Each new carrier partnership is a step toward making that vision a reality."

Scaling Precision Skin Health to the Masses

Parallel Health was founded with a mission to make precision health real and accessible to everyone. The company's telehealth platform combines advanced skin microbiome analysis with AI-powered insights and board-certified dermatologist expertise to deliver care that is personalized to each patient's unique microbial profile.

The Cigna Healthcare partnership announced today builds on the momentum established by Parallel Health's earlier agreement with Aetna and reflects growing insurer confidence in the clinical and economic value of microbiome dermatology. Earning in-network status requires meeting stringent credentialing, compliance, and quality standards-a process that validates not only Parallel Health's clinical model but the emerging category of precision skin health as a whole. The company plans to pursue additional in-network agreements with major insurers across California and nationally, with a long-term goal of making microbiome-informed dermatology an affordable, covered benefit for the majority of commercially insured Americans.

Patients interested in checking their insurance eligibility with Parallel Health can email....