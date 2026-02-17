Abu Dhabi Courts Deploy Facial Recognition

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has begun rolling out facial recognition technology for notary transactions, marking a significant shift in how legal documents are verified and authenticated in the emirate.

The first phase of the initiative, announced by the department, integrates biometric identification into selected notary services, enabling clients to complete procedures through digital platforms without the need for physical attendance. Officials describe the move as part of a broader strategy to modernise judicial services, improve efficiency and strengthen safeguards against identity fraud.

Under the new system, individuals seeking notary services can verify their identity using facial recognition tools embedded within secure digital applications. The technology compares a live image of the user with data stored in official records, allowing remote authentication of powers of attorney, declarations and other legally binding documents. The department said the project will be expanded in stages, following technical assessments and user feedback.

Judicial authorities in Abu Dhabi state that the initiative positions the emirate at the forefront of digital transformation within the legal sector in the Gulf. Biometric systems are already widely used in banking, immigration control and telecommunications across the region, but their application in notarial services represents a notable development for court-administered processes.

Officials have emphasised that the system complies with federal data protection laws and cybersecurity standards. The United Arab Emirates enacted a comprehensive Personal Data Protection Law in 2021, setting out requirements for lawful processing, storage and security of personal information. The judicial department says encryption protocols and multi-layer verification mechanisms are in place to prevent unauthorised access or misuse of biometric data.

Legal experts note that identity verification remains a critical vulnerability in remote transactions. Fraud involving forged signatures and impersonation has challenged courts globally, particularly as services moved online during the Covid-19 pandemic. By linking facial recognition to official databases, authorities aim to reduce disputes over authenticity and enhance confidence in electronic documentation.

Technology analysts view the move as consistent with Abu Dhabi's long-standing investment in digital governance. The emirate has developed integrated e-government platforms across healthcare, licensing and public services. Judicial institutions have also expanded online case filing, virtual hearings and electronic payment systems over the past decade.

Yet the adoption of facial recognition technology in legal contexts also raises questions about privacy, algorithmic bias and oversight. International civil liberties groups have warned that biometric systems can misidentify individuals, particularly women and ethnic minorities, if algorithms are not rigorously tested. Errors in legal verification could have serious consequences, including invalid contracts or wrongful attribution of consent.

The judicial department has sought to address such concerns by stating that human oversight remains integral to the process. Notaries and judicial officers retain authority to review documentation and intervene where discrepancies arise. Officials indicate that the technology is designed to assist, rather than replace, professional judgment.

Cybersecurity specialists highlight the importance of secure infrastructure. Biometric databases are considered high-value targets for hackers because facial data cannot be altered in the same way as passwords. Any breach could carry long-term risks for affected individuals. Authorities have therefore underscored that data is stored within government-controlled systems subject to national security protocols.

Business groups have largely welcomed the initiative, arguing that streamlined notary services will reduce administrative burdens and speed up commercial transactions. Companies operating across borders often rely on notarised powers of attorney and corporate authorisations. Remote authentication may shorten processing times and lower operational costs, particularly for international investors who previously needed to appear in person or appoint local representatives.

Regional legal practitioners observe that similar technologies are being examined in other Gulf jurisdictions, though full implementation at judicial level remains limited. If the Abu Dhabi model proves effective, it could influence court systems elsewhere in the region.

Academics specialising in legal technology describe the project as part of a wider global trend toward digital courts. Jurisdictions in Europe and Asia have experimented with biometric verification in civil procedures, though regulatory approaches vary. The balance between innovation and rights protection remains a central theme in policy debates.

For Abu Dhabi, the initiative aligns with broader economic diversification goals that prioritise advanced technology and smart infrastructure. Government strategy documents over the past several years have emphasised artificial intelligence, blockchain and digital identity frameworks as pillars of future growth.

