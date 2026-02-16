403
N. Korea Completes Housing District for Families’ Troops Killed in Ukraine war
(MENAFN) North Korea announced Monday the completion of a new housing district in Pyongyang intended for the families of North Korean troops killed in the Russia-Ukraine war, according to state media reports.
A Korean news agency reported that leader Kim Jong Un attended Sunday’s inauguration ceremony for the newly built Saeppyol Street, alongside his daughter Kim Ju Ae and other senior officials.
During the ceremony, Kim described the new street as built “thanks to the ardent desire of our motherland that wishes that the precious lives of its excellent sons, who defended the most sacred things by sacrificing their most valuable things, will live forever.” He called it “a source of honor for our generation and a pride of Pyongyang and our state,” noting it is meant for “the bereaved family members of the fallen soldiers and other combatants, as well as the combatants of the regiment of the engineers, who have been dispatched to the overseas military operations.”
Kim also pledged that the state and Party would ensure the families “lead a proud and worthwhile life while enjoying the preferential treatment by the state and the loving care of the whole society.” Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, he visited several homes to offer his condolences. The report did not specify how many residences were built.
North Korea had deployed approximately 1,000 military engineers to Russia’s Kursk region in August 2025 to assist with clearing land mines during the conflict with Ukrainian forces. This followed an earlier deployment of around 15,000 combat troops to support Russia, with South Korea’s intelligence agency estimating 2,000 North Korean troops were killed.
The announcement comes in the context of a broader North Korea-Russia strategic partnership signed in 2024, in which both countries pledged mutual military support if either were attacked by a third party.
