Winners Of Education Excellence Award Pledge Dedication To Country

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Winners of the 19th Qatar Education Excellence Award have pledged to channel their achievements into serving their country, emphasizing that the honour inspires them not only to pursue personal excellence but also to contribute to Qatar's development and future success.

From university gold medallists to high school awardees, the students expressed pride in their accomplishments and a commitment to applying their knowledge, skills, and dedication to support the nation's progress.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the award ceremony yesterday, they expressed their immense pride and joy after receiving the prestigious recognition, highlighting that it inspires them to pursue greater achievement and creativity. The award, which honours top-performing Qatari students across, serves as both a recognition of their efforts and an inspiration for future generations.

Naji Saleh Ali Al-Yami, who won the gold medal in the university category, described his feelings, saying,“Of course, I feel great joy. This award reflects four years of hard work, dedication, and effort. It is the accumulation of support, persistence, and determination that has led to this achievement.”

He emphasized the importance of receiving the award from Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thai, noting that it represents the highest form of recognition.“This award reflects my dedication, effort, and excellence. It also highlights the time and energy invested in achieving this level of distinction,” he said.



Amir congratulates winners of Qatar Education Excellence Award

Amir sends written message to King of Netherlands

MoEHE Undersecretary highlights QEEA role in fostering creativity 'Education central pillar in building national strength, shaping future'

Read Also

Al-Yami stressed the role of the award in inspiring other students.“The goal is to honour winners and also inspire other students to strive for excellence. Qatar always deserves the best, and it is important for students to work diligently to reach high levels of achievement,” he added. He advised students to prioritize their goals, manage their time efficiently, and work hard to achieve success.

Hezam Zaid Ali Al-Marri, a gold medallist in the university category, shared similar sentiments, stating,“We are happy to win today, and we see this not as the end but as the beginning of a journey towards continuous excellence. I hope Allah grants success to all participants and those who strive for excellence.” Al-Marri emphasised the significance of the award for the country, noting,“This recognition motivates us to continue our journey toward achievement.” He also shared his future ambitions, including advancing academically, pursuing leadership in the military ranks, memorising the Holy Quran, and contributing to Qatar National Vision 2030.

Omar Mohammed Al-Emadi, a gold medalist in the secondary school category, highlighted the national importance of the award:“The award is very important as it encourages students to excel and raise Qatar's name on international platforms. By striving for excellence, we strengthen society and inspire the next generation to achieve more.”

Ali Hamad Al-Hammadi, a gold medallist in the secondary school category from Qatar Science & Technology School, reflected on the personal and national significance of the honour:“This award represents determination, effort, and persistence. It is only the beginning of our journey. We aim to serve our country and community, and we thank H H the Amir for honouring students, which demonstrates his support for diligent citizens.”

The winners' reactions underscore the Qatar Education Excellence Award's dual role: recognising exceptional achievement and inspiring students to contribute to Qatar's development.

Through these stories of dedication and ambition, the award continues to reinforce the nation's commitment to nurturing talented, high-achieving, and motivated youth who will shape the country's future.