Alibaba Unveils RynnBrain Model to Power Robot Thinking
(MENAFN) Chinese technology giant Alibaba unveiled a groundbreaking open-source model Wednesday that equips robots with artificial intelligence capabilities, Chinese media reported.
RynnBrain, an embodied foundation model built upon Alibaba's Qwen3-VL platform, enables machines to perceive, analyze and interact within physical spaces beyond conventional digital environments.
The company highlighted the system's enhanced functionality, specifically "performing physically aware reasoning and executing complex real-world tasks," transcending mere observational processes.
The technology identifies and spatially charts actionable opportunities within localized or three-dimensional environments, empowering downstream Vision-Language-Action (VLA) models to tackle increasingly sophisticated operations, Alibaba explained.
This spatial reasoning breakthrough represents significant advancement for Chinese developers in embodied intelligence foundational models, according to Charlie Zheng, chief economist at Samoyed Cloud Technology Group Holdings.
The innovation signals progress toward overcoming a critical obstacle in robot development and commercialization—equipping machines with advanced "brains" instead of depending on preprogrammed sequences.
Meanwhile, Chinese AI large language model (LLM) DeepSeek announced Wednesday its context window expansion from 128,000 tokens to over 1 million, dramatically enhancing AI systems' capacity to process human inquiries.
An expanded context window allows AI models to "remember" and analyze substantially more information during individual conversations or tasks, facilitating more complex reasoning and improved data and code management.
South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy revealed a 1 trillion-won ($692.6 million) initiative Wednesday launching next month to create AI semiconductors for on-device applications, media reported.
The government and private sector collaboration targets development of 10 AI chips over five years for deployment in autonomous vehicles, smart home devices, humanoid robots and additional technologies.
The ministry stated the project will enable domestic companies to decrease technological reliance on foreign AI chip manufacturers.
