Zelensky, Rubio Discuss Strengthening Air Defense, Further Steps In Negotiations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Office of the President of Ukraine shared details of the talks, Ukrinform reports.

"The Head of State informed him about the situation on the frontline, the ongoing Russian strikes, and the consequences of attacks on the energy system. One of the topics discussed during the meeting was how Ukraine can be assisted with air defense missiles amid the cold weather," the statement said.

Zelensky and Rubio also paid particular attention to the diplomatic process and negotiations in a trilateral format.

Zelensky thanked the United States for its constructive approach and stressed the importance of ensuring that the meetings planned in Geneva are productive.

Rubio: We do not know whether Russia is serious about ending war

The sides also discussed the sequence of next steps. Ukraine believes that, ultimately, a meeting at the leaders' level should take place to resolve the most challenging issues, the statement said.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine