'Extremely Relieved': UAE Parents Welcome Flexibility In New School Age Rules

UAE parents are heaving a sigh of relief as the country updated its school admission rules with a new age cut-off. For many, the update offers a reprieve.

“We are extremely relieved with the updates shared by the government,” said Indian expat Noora (name changed upon request).“This new clarification means children will no longer be rushed into joining an advanced year group beyond their capabilities.”

It was on Thursday evening that the Ministry of Education issued a clarification saying that children who are not enrolled in any educational system, and were born between September 1 and December 31, 2022, will be offered a choice during the 2026-2027 academic year. "Schools and parents may jointly decide whether FS1 or FS2 is the most suitable placement," the ministry said, after some parents raised concerns regarding their children having to skip a grade. This is a one-time measure to ease into the new age cut-off rules.

Noora has two children aged 4 and 3. She was preparing to send them to FS1 and nursery. However, with the new cut-off rules, her children would have gone to FS2 and FS1 respectively - a move she feels they are not ready for.“Putting the decision back into the hands of the parents empowers parents and educators to make the best decisions, taking into consideration the needs of the individual children. Early years education is a crucial time for emotional and social development and so it's important children do not miss FS1”.

Back to the drawing board

For Dubai mom Dr Elizabeth, the move means going back to the drawing board. Her three-year-old son Liam, who will turn four in December this year, was supposed to start FS1 this year but when the new age cut-off rules came, he was offered a spot in FS2.

“Now that the Ministry is giving me an option whether to put him in FS1 or FS2, I think I will have to go back to the drawing board and discuss what decision to take,” she said.“We were all set to send him to FS2 according to the new rules. He is quite social and I am sure he will thrive there. However, I am wondering whether being the youngest in the class will have a negative impact on his development. So, my husband and I will discuss and take a decision that we think is best for him.”

She added that one of the schools that she visited assured that they will try to put students who are starting their school life in FS2 due to the new rules, in one class to help ease their transition.“The school said that pending the number of registrations, they will try to put all the students starting in FS2 in one class so that they can ease into school,” she said.“I thought that was a good option.”

Centred on child readiness

According to experts, this updated guidance provides more room for parents.

“We have already begun communicating with parents where this applies, and these discussions will continue in partnership with our admissions and Early Years teams,” said Michael Stewart, Primary Principal at GEMS Wellington Academy, Silicon Oasis.“The guidance makes clear that placement decisions should be made jointly between the school and parents, based on readiness and the child's best interests - this is truly welcomed.”

He described it as a positive and collaborative process.“Our priority is to ensure each child starts school in the year group that will allow them to thrive both academically and socially, supported by experienced teachers and a well-established Foundation Stage environment,” he added.

According to him, the school will continue to use a combination of readiness conversations, age-appropriate assessments, transition visits, and close communication with families to support children joining FS1 or FS2 as it always has.



