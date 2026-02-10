Orasure To Launch Oraquicktm HIV Self-Test In Canada

The OraQuickTM HIV Self-Test is a point-of-care rapid antibody test. It is Canada's first oral HIV self-test and detects antibodies for both HIV-1 and HIV-2, enabling individuals to find out their HIV status with a simple oral swab in as little as 20 minutes. The simplicity of the product makes it ideal for testing in a range of locations, including in the privacy of one's home, at the pharmacy, or at community-based testing events.

Data from the Public Health Agency of Canada show there were 1,826 new HIV diagnoses in 2024 (not including Québec), for a national rate of 5.7 per 100,000 people. Some provinces continue to experience far higher rates. Manitoba and Saskatchewan reported rates three to four times the national average. In 2024, Manitoba recorded the highest HIV rate in Canada at 19.5 per 100,000 people, followed closely by Saskatchewan at 18.6 per 100,000.

“Expanding access to HIV testing options is a critical component in the global effort to end the HIV epidemic,” said Carrie Eglinton Manner, President and CEO of OraSure.“Early diagnosis and linkage to care remain essential for improving health outcomes. We are pleased that Health Canada has issued a license for the OraQuick HIV Self-Test, enabling individuals across Canada to know their HIV status at home in a private, convenient way using a simple oral fluid test. This milestone allows us to continue our commitment to advancing public health, reducing stigma, and ensuring that more people have access to the tools they need.”

The OraQuick HIV Self-Test has been available for direct-to-consumer purchase in the United States since 2012 and is now available in more than 60 countries worldwide. OraSure is committed to providing consumers with access to critical health information and connection to care. The packaging contains robust educational material and linkage to care information that individuals can use to make informed decisions, regardless of the test result.

“This oral fluids test presents the next major step forward in helping to democratize HIV self-testing and reach the more than 7,000+ people who are still undiagnosed in Canada - people who are living with HIV but don't know their status, and are not benefitting from life-saving treatments,” said Dr. Sean B. Rourke, director of REACH Nexus housed at MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions at St. Michael's Hospital (Unity Health Toronto).“This gives people the freedom to test when and where it works best for them, right in their own community.”

St. Michael's Hospital (Unity Health Toronto) is the exclusive distributor of the OraQuick HIV Self-Test in Canada. Through this role, St. Michael's will ensure national access to the test, supporting timely, reliable, and equitable access to testing across healthcare and community settings nationwide. To order OraQuick tests or learn more contact....

