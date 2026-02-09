Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 6 2026


2026-02-09 01:46:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the“Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares		 Average purchase
price (DKK)		 Transaction
value (DKK)
5 February 2026 13,000 950.45 12,355,884
6 February 2026 12,327 970.06 11,957,921
Accumulated under the programme 25,327 960.00 24,313,805

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,334,855 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.42% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

  • Share repurchase programme 20260209

