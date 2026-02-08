UAE's G42-Led $1-Billion Consortium To Build Vietnam's AI And Cloud Capabilities

PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Feb 2026, 5:00 AM UPDATED: Mon 9 Feb 2026, 8:15 AM



By: Waheed Abbas



The project will help realise Vietnam's ambition to become an AI-native society and a leading AI hub in Southeast Asia

Abu Dhabi-based G42 and a consortium of FPT Corporation and Viet Thai Group will develop sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and cloud infrastructure across Vietnam with a $1 billion investment.

Under the agreement, the consortium and G42 will deploy significant cloud capacity across three data centre locations in Vietnam, providing high-performance AI and cloud services for public and private sector workloads.

Beyond infrastructure development, the partnership includes plans for national AI skilling and workforce development programmes to support AI adoption across government, industry, and academia.

The consortium and G42 will move to the next phase, finalising workload distribution between public and private sectors, securing regulatory approvals for public cloud adoption, and starting site development for data centre infrastructure. The initiative is expected to generate significant economic impact through infrastructure investment, job creation, and positioning Vietnam as a strategic technology hub for the region.

FPT Corporation, Vietnam's largest IT services company, provides technical expertise and local market knowledge. Viet Thai Group, a leading consumer-focused group, contributes strategic capabilities and cross-sector insights. G42, the Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence holding group, brings advanced AI infrastructure capabilities.

Ali Al Amine, chief commercial officer at G42 International, said the agreement represents a new model for national AI transformation - one built on sovereignty, partnership, and purpose.

“We are grateful to the Government of Vietnam for their visionary leadership and to our partners, the FPT Corporation and the Viet Thai Group, for their commitment to building infrastructure that enables Vietnam to harness AI's full potential while maintaining data sovereignty and digital independence,” he said.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, Peng Xiao, CEO of G42, said during the World Economic Forum last month that the technology giant aims to build one billion AI agents.

“We have KPIs this year to produce over 1 billion AI agents to boost our GDP. These agents range from petroleum engineers to cybersecurity analysts. If we can deliver 1 billion AI agents by the end of this year, they will actually work for 12 hours straight because they can run nonstop, and they will probably consume close to 1 gigawatt of AI infrastructure. This is how bullish we are and why we're building this infrastructure in the UAE,” he said during a panel discussion.

“Vietnam clearly understands that it cannot move forward alone. In areas such as semiconductors, AI, cloud computing, big data, and cybersecurity, we need strategic alliances with partners we can rely on and trust. The leaders have shown strong commitment, built mutual trust, and now it is time to turn those commitments into real implementation,” said Dr Truong Gia Binh, chairman of FPT Corporation.

“This initiative positions Vietnam at the forefront of AI-driven economic development in Asia, supporting the growth of the middle class in Vietnam," said David Thai, chairman and CEO of Viet Thai Group.



