Asia Coach Group Partners With Veteran Business Consultant Rick Tam To Launch“Business Breakthrough” Programme For Hong Kong Smes

HONG KONG SAR – 9 February 2026 – Asia Coach Group Limited announced today its partnership with seasoned business consultant Rick Tam to launch the"Business Breakthrough" enterprise training programme, designed to help Hong Kong SME owners strengthen their business models, improve cash flow, and enhance financing capabilities.

Challenging Business Environment Demands New Solutions

Hong Kong's SMEs are facing unprecedented operational pressures. According to a survey by CPA Australia, 37% of small businesses in Hong Kong struggle to obtain external financing. Data from Airwallex further reveals that 96% of SMEs have experienced cash flow difficulties in the past year. With property asset values declining, banks' insistence on property collateral for loans has left many enterprises in financial distress.

Responding to Market Needs with Systematic Business Upgrade Solutions

“Hong Kong has never lacked capital-what's missing is the mechanism to connect businesses with it,” Rick Tam noted. The programme addresses common pain points faced by local SMEs, including declining profits, low business valuations, tight cash flow, and recruitment challenges. Built upon the four-pillar framework of“Commerce, Strategy, Breakthrough, and Structure,” the curriculum covers stabilising cash flow and enhancing financial flexibility, repositioning businesses and improving client quality, reshaping product value and expanding profit margins, as well as systematising operations and attracting investors. The programme commits to helping participants improve cash flow, increase business value, and strengthen their business models within 90 days.

Four Practical Tools for Immediate Application

Participants will acquire four core tools: the“Cash Flow Vortex System” for rapid assessment of financial status and establishing safety buffers; the“A.T.C. Client Leverage Ladder” for repositioning and enhancing client value; the“High-Value Breakthrough Method” for creating products with greater value and trust; and the“Marketing Triangle Matrix” for integrating human resources, client bases, and operational systems to plan business expansion. The programme adopts a six-step progressive model-from restructuring business models, improving profit margins, attracting capital injection, building high-performance teams, and systematising operations, to ultimately helping business owners reclaim their time and freedom.

Instructor Credentials

Programme instructor Rick Tam is a graduate of the University of Hong Kong's Business School and currently serves as CEO of two family offices and chief consultant to several others. He holds the CFPCM Certified Financial Planner designation. Tam has founded more than nine brands spanning wealth management, securities, and food and beverage sectors, and has guided over 1,000 participants through business expansion.

As Hong Kong's economy seeks transformation, channelling capital precisely into the real economy through the“Business Breakthrough” approach offers more than a lifeline for SMEs-it injects vital momentum into Hong Kong's long-term economic development.