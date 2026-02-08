QSE Index Closes Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed Sunday's trading higher by 59.65 points, or 0.53 percent, to settle at 11,415.01 points.

During the session, a total of 115,591,124 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 318,274,858.392, through 22,051 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 39 companies rose during the session, while 14 companies saw their stocks decline. One company maintained its previous closing prices.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QAR 682,119,185,071.188, compared to QAR 679,797,966,006.148 in the previous session.