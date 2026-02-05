Rockbreaks Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) Reports Anomalous REE Values From Phase 2 Stream Sediment Sampling At Cameron Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) announced assay results from Phase 2 stream sediment sampling at its Cameron Rare Earth Element (“REE”) Project in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia, reporting anomalous light rare earth oxides, heavy rare earth oxides, and total rare earth oxides across multiple drainage catchments. Assays returned LREO values ranging from 178.6 ppm to 47,980.5 ppm, HREO from 49.0 ppm to 9,537.3 ppm, and TREO from 227.7 ppm to 57,517.8 ppm, with coherent multi-element anomalies and elevated eTh/K ratios supporting the presence of Th-rich accessory minerals and suggesting proximal upstream bedrock sources. The company said the results confirm stream sediment geochemistry as an effective vectoring tool and will be integrated with pending soil and rock sample datasets to define priority targets for follow-up work, subject to permitting.

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The Company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also optioned to acquire the 5178 hectare Pinard REE in Northern Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.

