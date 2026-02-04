Nwamaka Okeke-Ogbuafor

Lecturer in Global Sustainable Development, University of Glasgow

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Nwamaka is a Lecturer in Global Sustainable Development. With over 10 years of experience in development practice across several coastal countries, she has vast experience in utilizing interdisciplinary approach for researching development issues that impact the well-being of coastal fishing communities, including climate change, fisheries mismanagement, poverty, hunger, and coastal malnutrition.

Nwamaka has received several local and international prizes, recognition, and endorsements for her contributions to coastal well-being on the African continent. In 2018, she was endorsed by the British Academy as an Exceptional Promise in Development Studies. Her AXA-funded project, which seeks to integrate wild capture fisheries and aquaculture to reduce hunger and enhance biodiversity, has been endorsed by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) as part of the UN Ocean Decade. Her collaborative project with the African Research Impact Network (ARIN) has continued to advance discourses and development around climate change and locally led adaptation across developing countries.

Nwamaka is CODESRIA's Diaspora Visiting Fellow to Anchor University, Lagos State, Nigeria. She holds a Ph.D. in development studies and a postgraduate certificate in social science research methods from Newcastle University. She joined the school from Leeds University.

–present Lecturer in Global Sustainable Development, University of Glasgow

2016 Newcastle University, United Kingdom, PhD Development Studies

ExperienceEducation