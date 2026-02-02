403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PUBG Mobile Expands Al Shami Collaboration With Exclusive Content and Immersive In-Game Concert
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) DUBAI – February 2, 2026 – PUBG MOBILE has officially unveiled the next phase of its groundbreaking partnership with regional music sensation Al Shami. Following the landmark debut of the Wayli cinematic animated music video, the collaboration now moves directly into the game environment to offer players an interactive experience that blends music, culture, and digital entertainment. This expansion reinforces the game's vision to showcase regional talent and explore innovative formats that connect fans across the globe.
The centerpiece of the latest PUBG MOBILE update is the exclusive Al Shami voice pack, bringing the ar’ist’s signature persona directly into the heat of battle. Available through the new Al Shami crate, this immersive audio experience is paired with a collection of themed items, including a detailed character outfit and face, a cultural Dabke emote, and a specialized space gift. To round out the aesthetic, players can also secure a custom avatar, avatar frame, and profile accessories.
Providing an immersive experience for PUBG MOBILE fans, an active Al Shami event has launched within PUBG MOBILE’s event center. Players are challenged to complete missions to earn points, which can then be redeemed for two of ’l Shami’s hit tracks, Doctor and Wayli. This feature allows fans to integrate the artist's music directly into their gameplay.
Download and play the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store to experience the new content.
-ENDS-
About PUBG MOBILE
PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.
The centerpiece of the latest PUBG MOBILE update is the exclusive Al Shami voice pack, bringing the ar’ist’s signature persona directly into the heat of battle. Available through the new Al Shami crate, this immersive audio experience is paired with a collection of themed items, including a detailed character outfit and face, a cultural Dabke emote, and a specialized space gift. To round out the aesthetic, players can also secure a custom avatar, avatar frame, and profile accessories.
Providing an immersive experience for PUBG MOBILE fans, an active Al Shami event has launched within PUBG MOBILE’s event center. Players are challenged to complete missions to earn points, which can then be redeemed for two of ’l Shami’s hit tracks, Doctor and Wayli. This feature allows fans to integrate the artist's music directly into their gameplay.
Download and play the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store to experience the new content.
-ENDS-
About PUBG MOBILE
PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment