Epstein Plans to Access Libya’s Frozen Assets with Intelligence Help
(MENAFN) Recently released documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein reveal that he and an associate discussed strategies to access frozen Libyan state assets, potentially with support from former British and Israeli intelligence personnel, according to reports.
The material emerged after U.S. authorities issued another batch of Epstein-related documents on Friday. Among the files is a July 2011 email sent to Epstein detailing what the sender described as financial and legal opportunities arising from the political and economic instability in Libya at the time.
The email indicated that roughly $80 billion in Libyan funds were frozen internationally, including about $32.4 billion held in the United States. The sender suggested that “stolen and misappropriated” assets from Libya could potentially be worth three to four times that amount.
The correspondence argued that recovering even a small fraction of these resources could yield “billions of dollars” in gains. It also noted expectations that Libya would need to spend at least $100 billion on reconstruction and economic recovery, framing the situation as a larger financial opportunity.
The email described Libya as a country with considerable energy reserves and high literacy rates, which the sender viewed as favorable conditions for pursuing financial and legal initiatives. It mentioned prior discussions with international law firms about participating on a contingency-fee basis.
The message also stated that certain former members of Britain’s foreign intelligence service, MI6, and Israel’s external intelligence agency, Mossad, had expressed willingness to assist in efforts to recover assets referred to in the email as “stolen.”
The correspondence concluded that early involvement in such a process could represent a “significant opportunity.”
