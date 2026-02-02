403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Stabbing Incident in London Leaves Woman Dead
(MENAFN) A 50-year-old woman has tragically lost her life in a "busy" area of North West London, authorities reported on Sunday.
Police were alerted at approximately 4 pm local time (1600GMT) on Saturday after receiving calls about a stabbing on Pound Lane, Willesden, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police.
Responding alongside personnel from the London Ambulance Service, officers discovered the woman with multiple stab wounds.
"Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," the statement said.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the victim's family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.
"A 30 year old man was arrested later the same evening on suspicion of murder," the statement added, noting that he remains in custody at a north London police station.
Authorities believe that the suspect and the victim were known to each other, the Metropolitan Police reported.
"This incident happened in a busy part of Willesden," Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford remarked in the statement. She emphasized that current investigations indicate no wider threat to the community.
Detective Superintendent Tony Bellis also stated that they consider the case to be an isolated event, with no evidence suggesting any broader risk to the public.
Police were alerted at approximately 4 pm local time (1600GMT) on Saturday after receiving calls about a stabbing on Pound Lane, Willesden, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police.
Responding alongside personnel from the London Ambulance Service, officers discovered the woman with multiple stab wounds.
"Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," the statement said.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the victim's family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.
"A 30 year old man was arrested later the same evening on suspicion of murder," the statement added, noting that he remains in custody at a north London police station.
Authorities believe that the suspect and the victim were known to each other, the Metropolitan Police reported.
"This incident happened in a busy part of Willesden," Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford remarked in the statement. She emphasized that current investigations indicate no wider threat to the community.
Detective Superintendent Tony Bellis also stated that they consider the case to be an isolated event, with no evidence suggesting any broader risk to the public.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment