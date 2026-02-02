Budget Session: Members Raise Digital Divide, Cybersecurity Concerns In RS

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) In the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha witnessed pointed interventions on pressing national issues, with members highlighting the deepening“digital divide” and escalating threats from“cybersecurity” breaches.

Dr V. Sivadasan, the CPI(M) MP from Kerala, drew attention to the stark“national digital divide” that continues to exclude large sections of the population from essential services and opportunities.

He pointed out that numerous educational institutions across the country still lack adequate digital infrastructure, leaving students -- particularly in rural and underserved areas -- deprived of modern learning tools and online education resources. This gap, he argued, has persisted despite initiatives like Digital India.

Sivadasan further noted that thousands of workers eligible under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) have been unable to register or access their entitlements due to the absence of digital facilities, such as smartphones, Internet connectivity, or basic digital literacy.

He emphasised that lakhs of citizens are effectively barred from availing various government services, which are increasingly digitised, including welfare schemes, subsidies, and portals for applications.

Linking the issue to ongoing electoral processes, the MP referenced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise for electoral rolls, currently underway in several states. He contended that the SIR has amplified concerns over the digital divide, as many individuals -- especially from marginalised communities -- lack the required digital documentation, Internet access, or awareness to participate in online verification or submission processes.

This, he warned, risks disenfranchising vulnerable voters and undermining democratic inclusivity.

In the same session, Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai, a BJP MP from Gujarat, raised alarms over the rising incidence of“cybersecurity” threats and cyberattacks.

He underscored the vulnerabilities in critical sectors, including banking, government databases, and infrastructure, amid India's rapid digital transformation.

Desai called for stronger safeguards, enhanced cybersecurity frameworks, and proactive measures to protect citizens and institutions from sophisticated cyber threats, which have surged in recent years.

These interventions come against the backdrop of heated debates in the Budget Session, where opposition parties have repeatedly flagged issues like the replacement of MGNREGA with alternative employment schemes and the implications of SIR on voter inclusion.

The government responses have maintained that such matters were adequately discussed in prior sessions.

The discussions reflect broader anxieties about equitable access to technology in a digitally driven economy and the need for robust defences against cyber risks.

As Parliament proceeds with the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address and preparations for the Union Budget, these concerns are likely to feature prominently in further deliberations.