403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesia Lifts Ban on Grok after X Vowed to Comply to National Laws
(MENAFN) Indonesia has lifted its ban on Grok, an artificial intelligence tool integrated into the social media platform X, after the company pledged to improve compliance with national laws, local media reported on Sunday.
According to the Jakarta Post, the decision followed a commitment by X Corp to address regulatory concerns raised by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Affairs.
Indonesia had suspended Grok last month over the circulation of sexualized images on the platform, becoming the first country to block access to the AI tool.
The ministry said access to Grok is being reinstated on a conditional basis and will remain under strict government supervision.
Senior ministry official Alexander Sabar said the decision came after X submitted a written commitment outlining concrete measures to improve the service and prevent misuse, stressing that the move does not mark the end of oversight but rather the start of continued evaluation.
According to the Jakarta Post, the decision followed a commitment by X Corp to address regulatory concerns raised by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Affairs.
Indonesia had suspended Grok last month over the circulation of sexualized images on the platform, becoming the first country to block access to the AI tool.
The ministry said access to Grok is being reinstated on a conditional basis and will remain under strict government supervision.
Senior ministry official Alexander Sabar said the decision came after X submitted a written commitment outlining concrete measures to improve the service and prevent misuse, stressing that the move does not mark the end of oversight but rather the start of continued evaluation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment