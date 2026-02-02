ICC Confirms Men's T20 WC Warm-Ups Schedule, 16 Matches To Be Played At Four Venues
The warm-up games will be staged across four cities in co-host nations India and Sri Lanka. In India, the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground 1 in Bengaluru, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host matches.
In Sri Lanka, SSC Cricket Ground, R. Premadasa Stadium and Colombo Cricket Club Ground will host the warm-up games. Defending champions India will play a warm-up game against South Africa on February 4 in Navi Mumbai, while India A will feature in their warm-up games against USA and Namibia on Monday evening and February 6, respectively.
ICC also said fans wishing to attend USA v India 'A' and India v South Africa warm-up games at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai can purchase tickets online at the BookMyShow website or in person at the venue's box office.
The warm-up games schedule opens with Afghanistan v Scotland in Bengaluru on February 2 and concludes with India A v Namibia game at the BCCI CoE on February 6. India and India 'A' games will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar in the country.
Full warm-up schedule (all times local)
February 2
Afghanistan v Scotland, BBCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 3pm
USA v India 'A', DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 5pm
Canada v Italy, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 7pm
February 3
Oman v Sri Lanka 'A', Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo – 1pm
Netherlands v Zimbabwe, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo – 3pm
Nepal v UAE, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 5pm
February 4
Scotland v Namibia, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru – 1pm
Afghanistan v West Indies, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 3pm
Pakistan v Ireland, SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo – 5pm
India v South Africa, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7pm
February 5
Zimbabwe v Oman, Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo – 11am
Nepal v Canada, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 1pm
Australia v Netherlands, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo – 5pm
New Zealand v USA, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7pm
February 6
Italy v UAE, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 3pm
India 'A' v Namibia, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 5pm
