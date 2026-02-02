ICC Confirms Men's T20 WC Warm-Ups Schedule, 16 Matches To Be Played At Four Venues

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that 16 warm-up matches will be played between February 2 and 6 ahead of the start of the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup on February 7.

The warm-up games will be staged across four cities in co-host nations India and Sri Lanka. In India, the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground 1 in Bengaluru, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host matches.

In Sri Lanka, SSC Cricket Ground, R. Premadasa Stadium and Colombo Cricket Club Ground will host the warm-up games. Defending champions India will play a warm-up game against South Africa on February 4 in Navi Mumbai, while India A will feature in their warm-up games against USA and Namibia on Monday evening and February 6, respectively.

ICC also said fans wishing to attend USA v India 'A' and India v South Africa warm-up games at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai can purchase tickets online at the BookMyShow website or in person at the venue's box office.

The warm-up games schedule opens with Afghanistan v Scotland in Bengaluru on February 2 and concludes with India A v Namibia game at the BCCI CoE on February 6. India and India 'A' games will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar in the country.

Full warm-up schedule (all times local)

February 2

Afghanistan v Scotland, BBCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 3pm

USA v India 'A', DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 5pm

Canada v Italy, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 7pm

February 3

Oman v Sri Lanka 'A', Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo – 1pm

Netherlands v Zimbabwe, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo – 3pm

Nepal v UAE, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 5pm

February 4

Scotland v Namibia, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru – 1pm

Afghanistan v West Indies, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 3pm

Pakistan v Ireland, SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo – 5pm

India v South Africa, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7pm

February 5

Zimbabwe v Oman, Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo – 11am

Nepal v Canada, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 1pm

Australia v Netherlands, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo – 5pm

New Zealand v USA, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7pm

February 6

Italy v UAE, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 3pm

India 'A' v Namibia, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 5pm