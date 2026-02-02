403
Ehud Barak Sought Epstein’s Help for Trump Interview
(MENAFN) Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak reportedly tried to recruit convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to assist in arranging an interview with US President Donald Trump for Israeli news outlets, according to newly disclosed records.
The communication is part of over three million pages of documents released by the US Department of Justice connected to the probe into Jeffrey Epstein.
Among these records is an email dated Sept. 7, 2016, sent by Barak to Epstein during the heated presidential contest between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
In the message, Barak mentioned that Israel’s Channel-2 news had secured an exclusive interview with Hillary Clinton.
He requested Epstein’s help in determining whether Trump would be interested in providing a similar interview to rival Channel-10, emphasizing that such an appearance would reach “a huge percentage of Israelis and most US citizens in Israel.”
Barak also indicated that Channel-10 was ready to dispatch “their leading anchor, a gifted positive (blond) lady” to conduct the interview in the United States.
