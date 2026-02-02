403
Nepal Sees Surge in January Tourist Arrivals
(MENAFN) Foreign visitor numbers to Nepal experienced a dramatic surge during January, driven primarily by increased arrivals from India and China, the Nepal Tourism Board announced Sunday.
The Himalayan nation recorded 92,573 international arrivals last month—a substantial 15.7 percent jump compared to the 79,991 visitors who traveled there during the corresponding period in 2025.
"January 2026 marked a hopeful start for international tourism," the board stated.
The latest figures also exceeded pre-pandemic benchmarks, outpacing January 2019's total of 81,273 foreign tourists before COVID-19 devastated global travel. India, China, and the United States maintained their positions as the three leading source markets for Nepal's tourism sector.
