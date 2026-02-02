403
Woman Dies in Stabbing in Busy Area in North West London
(MENAFN) A 50-year-old woman has been fatally stabbed in a busy area of North West London, police reported on Sunday.
Officers responded at around 4 p.m. local time on Saturday to reports of a stabbing on Pound Lane, Willesden. Working alongside London Ambulance Service crews, the authorities found the woman suffering from stab wounds. “Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” police said.
The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers, authorities added. Later that evening, “A 30 year old man was arrested later the same evening on suspicion of murder,” the statement said. The suspect remains in custody at a police station in north London.
It is believed that the suspect and the victim were known to each other. “This incident happened in a busy part of Willesden,” Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford said, adding that current inquiries suggest there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the public.
Detective Superintendent Tony Bellis also stated that the case appears to be isolated, with no indications of a broader threat to the community.
