Yvette Cooper Visits Ethiopia, Meets Top Leaders
(MENAFN) British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos on Sunday, marking the latest in a series of high-level diplomatic visits to the country in recent weeks.
Cooper’s visit coincides with increased international engagement in Addis Ababa, which has recently welcomed foreign ministers from China, Germany, and Japan, as well as the US deputy secretary of state.
Prime Minister Abiy said that discussions with Cooper focused on both bilateral and regional matters, including cooperation between the two nations. In a separate meeting, Cooper met with Foreign Minister Gedion to explore bilateral relations and regional development. “During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the strong and longstanding bilateral relations between Ethiopia and the United Kingdom, underscoring the importance of further elevating these ties to a new high. They also exchanged views on regional peace and security issues of mutual interest,” the Foreign Ministry said.
Officials also formalized several cooperation frameworks, including memoranda of understanding on technical collaboration in public investment and asset management under the Ethiopia Investment Advisory Facility, as announced by Premier Abiy on social media.
This visit represents one of Cooper’s first official trips to East Africa since her appointment as foreign secretary in late 2025. Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, continues to actively engage international partners amid regional political and security developments.
