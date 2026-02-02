403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Officials Identify Federal Agents Who Shoot Protester in Minneapolis
(MENAFN) Reports have revealed the identities of two federal immigration officers involved in a deadly encounter in Minneapolis last month that left protester Alex Pretti dead.
Government records indicate that Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa, 43, and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez, 35, were the officers who discharged their weapons during the incident. The shooting occurred as part of a broader immigration enforcement effort known as “Operation Metro Surge,” which deployed armed and masked agents into multiple U.S. cities. Authorities have provided limited official details and have not formally confirmed the officers’ identities.
Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse at a Minneapolis veterans hospital, was shot after a confrontation began when federal agents attempted to clear protesters from a roadway.
According to notices sent to legislators, Pretti resisted arrest, and an agent shouted, “He’s got a gun!” before shots were fired. Videos circulating online show chaotic scenes as agents restrained Pretti amid bystander shouts.
Authorities have confirmed that Pretti was carrying a legally owned handgun at the time.
Some video analyses suggest the weapon may have been removed before the shots were fired, although this detail has not been officially verified.
The incident sparked several days of protests in Minneapolis and renewed scrutiny of aggressive immigration enforcement operations under the previous administration.
Government records indicate that Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa, 43, and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez, 35, were the officers who discharged their weapons during the incident. The shooting occurred as part of a broader immigration enforcement effort known as “Operation Metro Surge,” which deployed armed and masked agents into multiple U.S. cities. Authorities have provided limited official details and have not formally confirmed the officers’ identities.
Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse at a Minneapolis veterans hospital, was shot after a confrontation began when federal agents attempted to clear protesters from a roadway.
According to notices sent to legislators, Pretti resisted arrest, and an agent shouted, “He’s got a gun!” before shots were fired. Videos circulating online show chaotic scenes as agents restrained Pretti amid bystander shouts.
Authorities have confirmed that Pretti was carrying a legally owned handgun at the time.
Some video analyses suggest the weapon may have been removed before the shots were fired, although this detail has not been officially verified.
The incident sparked several days of protests in Minneapolis and renewed scrutiny of aggressive immigration enforcement operations under the previous administration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment