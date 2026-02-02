Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Interior Meets UK's National Security Adviser


2026-02-02 01:01:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met with National Security Adviser of the United Kingdom H E Jonathan Nicholas Powell, in London, UK. The meeting discussed a number of topics of common interest. It also discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries in the security fields and ways to support and develop them.

The Peninsula

