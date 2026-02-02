Minister Of Interior Meets UK's National Security Adviser

Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met with National Security Adviser of the United Kingdom H E Jonathan Nicholas Powell, in London, UK. The meeting discussed a number of topics of common interest. It also discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries in the security fields and ways to support and develop them.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.