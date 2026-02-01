'Goal To Make Champions Better Than Anyone': UFC Legend Khabib At Sharjah Festival

PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 7:39 PM



By: Salma El Omla



When asked what being undefeated meant to him, Nurmagomedov described it not as a number, but as the result of a lifetime of dedication and sacrifice

On the final day of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2026, the Impact Stage hosted an intimate and revealing conversation with UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, giving founders and leaders a rare insight into the mindset and discipline behind sustained excellence.

When asked what being undefeated meant to him, Nurmagomedov described it not as a number, but as the result of a lifetime of dedication and sacrifice.“For me, being undefeated means that everything I did in my life - rigorous training, constant travelling, and the sacrifices - it all mattered,” he explained.

Far from being motivated by fame, Nurmagomedov described his drive as deeply personal.“Honestly, I never thought this would happen. I was just following my dream to show my dad that I could be the best student he ever had.”

Throughout the conversation, his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, stood out as the guiding force in his life. Khabib reflected on his father's strict yet fair approach to training, noting that becoming a parent himself allowed him to see that discipline was an act of care rather than control. He reflected on his father not just as a coach but as someone who intuitively knew how to equip children to handle life's challenges.

The session, titled“The Making of a Champion: What It Takes to Be Undefeated”, was moderated by Anas Bukhash, host of #ABtalks, and delved into the mindset, preparation, and discipline that fuelled Khabib's flawless 29–0 professional record.

Recalling a childhood memory, Khabib shared how his father replaced pocket money with lessons.“When I asked for pocket money, my dad gave me a book about countries. He said, 'I'll pay you for every country you can explain.'” The exercise taught him geography, history, and discipline long before school demanded it.

The conversation took a compelling turn when Nurmagomedov began discussing the challenges of mental readiness.“Your heart rate goes very high when you fight. If you're not ready, you'll break when someone pushes you that far,” he said.“Preparation is the antidote to stress. If you're ready, you stay calm. You can think. This is what separates champions from regular athletes.”

“Thousands of people want to be fighters. But only those who are disciplined succeed. The key to success is working hard. Nobody who sleeps in the mornings can be successful. I've never seen it.” Nurmagomedov said.

The session reflected SEF 2026's broader theme, Where We Belong, highlighting that the discipline, preparation, and long-term thinking behind Khabib's success are just as valuable for everyone in the audience, including entrepreneurs, professionals, and anyone striving to excel, not only in sports, but also in business and in life.

On managing time, he shared advice from a close friend that shaped his approach:“You'll never have more than 24 hours. You can't control time. You can only manage it.”

Today, Khabib measures success differently.“Championships and records belong to the past. Now, mentorship is my responsibility. My goal is to make champions - better than me, better than anyone.”



