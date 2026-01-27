403
KUNA, Egyptian Amb. Discuss Boosting Media Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- KUNA Acting Director General, Mohammad Al-Mannai, held talks with Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Abu Al-Wafa on enhancing bilateral media cooperation.
During the meeting on Tuesday, both sides emphasized the pivotal role played by media institutions in Kuwait and Egypt in building bridges of cooperation and cultural rapprochement between the two countries and peoples.
They also touched on frameworks for media cooperation, particularly in training programs and the exchange of expertise.
Al-Mannai said that KUNA's relationship with Egypt's Middle East News Agency (MENA) is based on close cooperation in the exchange of news and photographs, stressing keenness to enhance communication and continuous coordination to benefit from shared expertise and support joint media efforts in addressing various challenges.
He also affirmed the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between Kuwait and Egypt, and the commitment to strengthening cooperation and advancing relations between the two countries at all levels.
In turn, Ambassador Abu Al-Wafa praised KUNA's national and professional role as a reliable source of news, expressing his pleasure at visiting the prestigious media institution, which enjoys high credibility in delivering accurate information.
The meeting was attended by KUNA Deputy Director General for Editorial Affairs Issam Al-Ghanem, Acting Editor-in-Chief Mohammad Al-Bahar, and Director of the Director General's Office Lamyaa Al-Farisi. (end)
