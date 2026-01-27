403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Algeria Condemns French Documentary
(MENAFN) The Algerian government has accused France of endorsing hostility toward the North African nation, after a documentary aired on French public television which Algiers denounced as “lies and fabrications.”
Last Thursday, a state-owned broadcast a report titled ‘Rumors and Dirty Tricks: The Secret War Between France and Algeria’, which depicted alleged clandestine campaigns of intimidation, influence, and disinformation orchestrated by Algerian authorities against France.
In a statement released on Saturday, Algeria’s Foreign Ministry announced that it summoned the charge d’affaires of the French Embassy in Algiers to express its objection to what it described as “abusively presented as a documentary, but which in reality is nothing more than a tissue of counter-truths that are deeply offensive and needlessly provocative.”
The ministry added that it cautioned the French diplomat about “the extreme gravity” of escalating “anti-Algerian” behavior and underscored that Algeria “reserves the right to take whatever follow-up actions the seriousness of such acts may require.”
“The contribution of the Embassy of France in Algiers and that of the Ambassador personally in promoting this outrageous campaign… reinforces the feeling that it benefited from a green light from French official services,” the statement said.
Tensions between Algeria and France have historically been high, rooted in unresolved grievances from France’s colonial rule between 1830 and Algerian independence in 1962.
In recent years, the two nations have also clashed over migration policies and France’s support for Morocco regarding the disputed Western Sahara, a territory Algeria has consistently supported in its quest for independence.
Last Thursday, a state-owned broadcast a report titled ‘Rumors and Dirty Tricks: The Secret War Between France and Algeria’, which depicted alleged clandestine campaigns of intimidation, influence, and disinformation orchestrated by Algerian authorities against France.
In a statement released on Saturday, Algeria’s Foreign Ministry announced that it summoned the charge d’affaires of the French Embassy in Algiers to express its objection to what it described as “abusively presented as a documentary, but which in reality is nothing more than a tissue of counter-truths that are deeply offensive and needlessly provocative.”
The ministry added that it cautioned the French diplomat about “the extreme gravity” of escalating “anti-Algerian” behavior and underscored that Algeria “reserves the right to take whatever follow-up actions the seriousness of such acts may require.”
“The contribution of the Embassy of France in Algiers and that of the Ambassador personally in promoting this outrageous campaign… reinforces the feeling that it benefited from a green light from French official services,” the statement said.
Tensions between Algeria and France have historically been high, rooted in unresolved grievances from France’s colonial rule between 1830 and Algerian independence in 1962.
In recent years, the two nations have also clashed over migration policies and France’s support for Morocco regarding the disputed Western Sahara, a territory Algeria has consistently supported in its quest for independence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment