UK Expresses Concern Over Reliance on US Satellites
(MENAFN) A major UK initiative to develop new military satellites has raised alarm in London about the nation’s increasing dependence on the United States for critical communications infrastructure, according to reports.
The debate centers on Skynet 6, a planned next-generation fleet of military communications satellites intended to replace and expand the current Skynet system, which supports British armed forces both domestically and overseas. The £10 billion (nearly $14 billion) program is being contested by Airbus, a European aerospace company that has managed the UK’s military space program for over 25 years, and Lockheed Martin, a US aerospace corporation.
Unnamed officials cited by reports expressed doubts over whether a sensitive project of this scale should be awarded to a US-based company, given perceptions that Washington’s policies are increasingly unpredictable. Tensions have been exacerbated by recent remarks from US President Donald Trump toward European NATO members and concerning Greenland, sparking fears that political issues could disrupt defense collaboration.
A final decision on the contract is anticipated by the end of 2026. Airbus operates major satellite manufacturing facilities in Stevenage and Portsmouth, employing roughly 3,000 workers. Sources noted that billions in potential exports could be jeopardized if the company loses its role in the program. Lockheed Martin has pledged to establish a UK-based facility if it secures the contract.
The United States also continues to pursue high-profile military space projects. Last year, Trump announced the ‘Golden Dome’ initiative, designed to create a space-integrated shield capable of intercepting missiles globally. He described it as a “cutting-edge” system that merges existing defense assets with new technologies across land, sea, and space, including orbital sensors and interceptors.
